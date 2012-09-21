© carabiner dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell pens deal for DEUTSCH line

Premier Farnell has become an authorised reseller for TE Connectivity’s (TE) recently acquired DEUTSCH non-industrial and commercial transportation brand of products.

“Bringing TE’s DEUTSCH products into the Premier Farnell Group is fantastic news that further strengthens our position as a leading high service distributor. These 83,000 products that we are adding provide yet more proof that we are always looking for new ways to serve our global base of electronic design engineers and purchasing professionals,” said Marianne Culver, Chief of Global Supply Chain and Supplier Management at Premier Farnell.