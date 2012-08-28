Ohmite acquires Wakefield Solutions

Ohmite Manufacturing's corporate parent, Heico Company LLC, has acquired Wakefield Solutions.

The acquisition of Wakefield, a designer and manufacturer of thermal management solutions and aluminum extrusions for numerous industries, complements Ohmite’s industry-leading selection of resistors.



Kevin Kreger, former Vice President of Operations at Ohmite, will assume the role of President of Wakefield, while Greg Pace, former Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ohmite, will assume the duties of President at Ohmite. Both companies are a part of Heico’s Ancra Group of companies.



“This acquisition will provide the power electronics market with a one-stop shop for complete thermal solutions,” explained Steve Frediani, ANCRA Group President. “The combined resources of Wakefield and Ohmite will benefit Heico’s international customer base with high penetration in key markets.”