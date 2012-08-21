Top10 - connector manufacturers

The world’s top 100 connector manufacturers recorded 2011 shipments of USD 42.307 billion in 2011, writes analyst firm Bishop & Associates.

Top10 manufacturers

TE Connectivity Amphenol Molex Yazaki Foxconn (Hon Hai) FCI JST Delphi Connection Systems Hirose JAE

This represented 87.5 percent of the worldwide connector market. The balance of the connector industry reported shipments of USD 6.048 billion in 2011, making up the remaining 12.5 percent of the total market.Others, that not made it to the Top10 are Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Deutsch, Harting, Rosenberger, 3M Electronic Solutions Division, Samtec, AVX/Elco, ITT Interconnect Solutions, Souriau, DDK Ltd.-----