Johnson Controls supplies XL Hybrids

XL Hybrids, Inc. signed a supply agreement with Johnson Controls, Inc. Lithium-Ion battery to power XL Hybrids’ Class 1 to 3 commercial vehicle hybrid electric powertrain.

Johnson Controls will provide complete advanced Lithium-Ion battery packs constructed of high-power, spiral wound Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) cells to power light duty commercial vehicles.



“XL Hybrids has a compelling business model which provides a high value and commercially viable solution for commercial fleet operators,” said David DeGraaf, vice president and general manager of the America’s original equipment business at Johnson Controls Power Solutions. “Further, this supports Johnson Controls’ commitment to the domestic supply of advanced battery technologies.”



The battery pack has 1.8 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy storage, a peak discharge power rating of 50 kW and a nominal voltage of 260V. It will be fully developed and launched from Johnson Controls’ Lithium-Ion manufacturing facility in Holland, Mich. in early 2013.



“Our agreement with Johnson Controls, one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, gives our team and customers confidence in the performance and quality of such a critical component as the energy storage system,” said Clay Siegert, co-founder and vice president supply chain at XL Hybrids. “Purchasing a battery pack manufactured in the USA was an additional bonus as we are committed to supporting domestic production.”