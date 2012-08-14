Digi-Key and Rubycon sign global distribution deal

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation and Rubycon have entered into a distribution agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute Rubycon’s line of capacitors to customers worldwide.

“We are pleased to add Rubycon to Digi-Key’s line card as they push to provide new innovative products and be an industry leader,” said Tom Busher, Digi-Key’s vice president of global interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product. “Their expansive product offering and new series of lighting and power capacitors will offer great value to our customers.”



Established in 1952, Rubycon has expanded its operations and sales internationally to include production and sales facilities in Japan, Indonesia, Europe, East Asia, and North America.



“Rubycon offers over 100 product families with 10,000 unique items that cover the range of needs for the industries that are served so well by Digi-Key,” said Yasumasa Kanada, executive vice president and COO of Rubycon America, Inc. “Not only are we excited, but we also feel this is a perfect fit to accelerate product availability into the hands of the design engineer.”