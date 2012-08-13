Components | August 13, 2012
RS Components expands Swedish business
RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, has appointed a Head of Sales for Sweden. Michael Ljungqvist will drive the Swedish RS Business from the coming new office in Stockholm.
Michael Ljungqvist certainly brings with him a huge amount of experience in electronics as well as the distribution business. The qualified Electronic Engineer has a large OEM experience from industrial, telecommunications, military and electronic customers in Scandinavia and Europe. Before moving to work in a series of sales roles he started as a Field Application Engineer for OEM Customers of an international leading company in the integration of IT network technologies. He worked directly with the design departments of well known companies based in Sweden and Finland.
In his recent position at an electronics distributor Michael Ljungqvist was responsible for all business of the company in Sweden. This included important corporate accounts in telecommunication, electronics, power and automation technologies as well as automotive industries. He developed sales and territory plans to maintain close relationships with the customers and was driving the customer teams and activities on the field.
Michael is highly motivated to lay an important cornerstone for the further development of RS in Sweden: “RS has t he best proposals for the Swedish market with over 550,000 components from more than 2500 suppliers with next day deliveries. To work from an office here in Sweden is in line with our customers expectation of a component distributor. I am very proud to lead the team here and I expect a relevant revenue growth in the next years.”
Gitte Elsing, RS Country Manager Scandinavia, is very pleased to welcome Michael: “In the name of our entire global company I wish Michael the very best in his new role. Sweden is a very important market for us within Scandinavia. There is a huge potential for us here and we see that our customer centric approach is much appreciated. I am lucky that we can count on experienced and expert people like him. Expertise is key in our brand proposition as well as being reliable and dynamic.”
In his recent position at an electronics distributor Michael Ljungqvist was responsible for all business of the company in Sweden. This included important corporate accounts in telecommunication, electronics, power and automation technologies as well as automotive industries. He developed sales and territory plans to maintain close relationships with the customers and was driving the customer teams and activities on the field.
Michael is highly motivated to lay an important cornerstone for the further development of RS in Sweden: “RS has t he best proposals for the Swedish market with over 550,000 components from more than 2500 suppliers with next day deliveries. To work from an office here in Sweden is in line with our customers expectation of a component distributor. I am very proud to lead the team here and I expect a relevant revenue growth in the next years.”
Gitte Elsing, RS Country Manager Scandinavia, is very pleased to welcome Michael: “In the name of our entire global company I wish Michael the very best in his new role. Sweden is a very important market for us within Scandinavia. There is a huge potential for us here and we see that our customer centric approach is much appreciated. I am lucky that we can count on experienced and expert people like him. Expertise is key in our brand proposition as well as being reliable and dynamic.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments