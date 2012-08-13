RS Components expands Swedish business

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, has appointed a Head of Sales for Sweden. Michael Ljungqvist will drive the Swedish RS Business from the coming new office in Stockholm.

Michael Ljungqvist certainly brings with him a huge amount of experience in electronics as well as the distribution business. The qualified Electronic Engineer has a large OEM experience from industrial, telecommunications, military and electronic customers in Scandinavia and Europe. Before moving to work in a series of sales roles he started as a Field Application Engineer for OEM Customers of an international leading company in the integration of IT network technologies. He worked directly with the design departments of well known companies based in Sweden and Finland.



In his recent position at an electronics distributor Michael Ljungqvist was responsible for all business of the company in Sweden. This included important corporate accounts in telecommunication, electronics, power and automation technologies as well as automotive industries. He developed sales and territory plans to maintain close relationships with the customers and was driving the customer teams and activities on the field.



Michael is highly motivated to lay an important cornerstone for the further development of RS in Sweden: “RS has t he best proposals for the Swedish market with over 550,000 components from more than 2500 suppliers with next day deliveries. To work from an office here in Sweden is in line with our customers expectation of a component distributor. I am very proud to lead the team here and I expect a relevant revenue growth in the next years.”



Gitte Elsing, RS Country Manager Scandinavia, is very pleased to welcome Michael: “In the name of our entire global company I wish Michael the very best in his new role. Sweden is a very important market for us within Scandinavia. There is a huge potential for us here and we see that our customer centric approach is much appreciated. I am lucky that we can count on experienced and expert people like him. Expertise is key in our brand proposition as well as being reliable and dynamic.”