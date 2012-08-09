TTI agrees Europe-wide deal with MPS

TTI, Inc. have extended their existing Murata franchise to include Murata Power Solutions (MPS).

Comments Felix Corbett, TTI Supplier Marketing Director Europe: “We are delighted to add Murata’s range of power products to our existing line up of passive and discrete power components. Murata Power Solutions is a huge name, especially in DC/DC converters and POL products, and we look forward to taking their latest technologies and products to our customers. The addition of Campbell Collins will further strengthen our technical capability in this area.”



Comments Gary Atkins, Director European Distribution: Murata is pleased to extend our full Power Products line up to TTI Europe. As Murata’s largest distributor we know TTI will be totally committed to promoting our full range of products with excellent technical support. The product line up will range from Inductors, POL, DC/DC & AC/DC converters and other specialist power products. Also, TTI will now be able to offer their customers additional value added support from their newly acquired resources, and to work with our mutual customers on all power related solutions.