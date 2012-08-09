Arrow signs agreement with Microchip

Arrow Electronics signed a distribution agreement with Microchip Technology.

This agreement includes Microchip’s complete line of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit PIC® microcontrollers, analog and interface semiconductors, wireless solutions, and memory devices, along with related development tools.



Arrow is also a principal distributor for SMSC products that was recently acquired by Microchip.



“Microchip is a recognized brand with solid customer loyalty, and is a strong addition to our global linecard,” said Jeff Eastman, senior vice president of global supplier marketing and asset management. “Microchip’s resources aid in almost every aspect of a customer’s design, from concept to production.”



“Arrow is a premier distributor, with full-service operations around the globe to assist with Microchip-based designs. And Arrow is already franchised with SMSC products,” said Mitch Little, Microchip’s vice president of worldwide sales and applications. “This partnership is an important part of our ongoing efforts to make it easier for customers to create successful end products.”