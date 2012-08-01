Epcos' Klaus Ziegler resigns

"Klaus Ziegler’s standards, his identification with the company and his convictions are the guiding principle for our operations,“ said the new Chairman of the EPCOS Supervisory Board, Dr. Werner Faber

Following the Annual General Meeting, Dr. Werner Faber was elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the constitutive meeting of the EPCOS Supervisory Board. He thus succeeds Klaus Ziegler (77) who went into retirement at the end of the Annual General Meeting.



"Mr. Ziegler is fully deserving of our greatest respect and immense gratitude for his tireless dedication for the success of EPCOS and its predecessor companies over a period spanning six decades," added Joachim Zichlarz, Speaker of the EPCOS Management Board. "On behalf of the entire company and its employees we wish him all the very best for the future!“



"The integration of our businesses would not have been possible without Klaus Ziegler‘s enormous commitment,“ said Takehiro Kamigama, President and CEO of TDK Corporation. "I cannot express my appreciation enough. I wish him a peaceful and energetic second life."