Kemet with a loss of $17.8 million

Kemet Corporation reported preliminary results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2012. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2012 were $223.6 million, which is a 6.2% increase over the quarter ended March 31, 2012 and a 22.8% decrease over the same quarter last fiscal year.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, the net loss was $17.8 million, or $0.40 loss per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2013 compared to net income of $31.8 million or a $0.61 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.



The first quarter of fiscal year 2013 includes $1.8 million of net foreign exchange loss, $1.7 million in ERP integration costs, $1.4 million of plant start-up costs, $1.3 million of restructuring charges primarily associated with termination benefits in Weymouth, United Kingdom, and $0.5 million in acquisition related fees. The first quarter of fiscal year 2012 includes $1.0 million of restructuring charges primarily associated with the relocation of production equipment, and $0.8 million in acquisition related expenses and stock registration related fees.



Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net loss was $8.8 million or $0.20 loss per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2013 compared to a $37.0 million Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income or $0.71 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.



“We are pleased that our revenue this quarter exceeded expectations and that it appears it will remain stable in the near-term, however; the economic slowdown has continued to provide headwinds for us, especially in Europe, ” said Per Loof KEMET’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are focused on achieving improvement in our operating margins throughout the remainder of our fiscal year returning to profitability at the current level of business,” continued Loof.