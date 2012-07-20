Belden gets antitrust approval for Miranda aquisition

Belden receives Canadian and U.S. antitrust approvals for pending acquisition of Miranda Technologies.

Belden Inc. has received approval from the Canadian Competition Bureau for its proposed acquisition of Miranda Technologies and that the review period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired.



The transaction has now gained all required regulatory approvals. Miranda shareholders are urged to tender their shares to the Belden Offer in return for $17.00 per share in cash before it expires at 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 24, 2012.