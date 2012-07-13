Datwyler acquires Nedis

Datwyler is to acquire the Dutch-based Nedis Group on beginning of September 2012.

On 11 July, Datwyler signed an agreement with König Corporate Holding B.V. and Gilad B.V. to acquire the Dutch-based Nedis Group as part of a succession plan. Headquartered in ’s-Hertogenbosch in Holland, Nedis ranks as Europe’s number two wholesaler of consumer electronics accessories. With a central logistics centre in Holland, distribution companies in eleven other countries and some 370 employees, Nedis generates annual revenue of approximately EUR 120 million (about CHF 140 million).



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Completion of the agreement is scheduled for beginning of September 2012 subject to compliance with the customary regulatory conditions.



The Nedis Group will be integrated into Datwyler’s Technical Components Division, but will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the well-established Nedis brand name.



The Nedis acquisition will give the Datwyler Group access to the attractive wholesale and distribution market. Increased volumes, economies of scale and strategic synergies resulting from the Nedis acquisition will add even more value to the previous acquisitions of ELFA (2008, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe) and Reichelt (2010, Germany), as well as the Distrelec core business.