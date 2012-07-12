Kemet / NEC Tokin deal gets clearance

Kemet receives clearance from European Commission on acquisition of 34% interest in NEC Tokin.

Kemet Corporation received regulatory clearance from the European Commission under the European Union (EU) Merger Regulation for its proposed acquisition of a 34% interest in NEC Tokin by Kemet Electronics Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary.



As previously announced, Kemet entered into a definitive agreement to acquire this interest for USD 50 million. The transaction remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approval in China. While a definitive closing date cannot yet be determined, Kemet continues to expect that the transaction will close during its second fiscal quarter, ending September 30, 2012, a press release states.