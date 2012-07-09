Avnet Memec distributes Infinite Power Solutions

Avnet Memec has been appointed as the pan-European distributor for Infinite Power Solutions, Inc. (IPS), a US-based manufacturer of solid-state batteries.

Energy harvesting is currently a niche market, with spending of $700M in 2011. However, experts from IDTechEx estimate this market will grow worldwide to $4.37 billion by 2020.



“IPS is a perfect complement to our existing product portfolio of energy harvesting solutions and is an important step towards offering our customers a full solution to their individual applications,” said Steve Haynes, president at Avnet Memec. ”Innovative devices from IPS will also find numerous uses in vertical markets such as industrial, home and building automation, fire and security and many more.”



David Squires, vice-president of business development at IPS commented, “Avnet Memec was a natural choice for becoming our pan-European distributor. The depth of market and design expertise demonstrated by the team will enable them to take our products into new markets and applications across Europe.”