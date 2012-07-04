Avnet aquires Altron GmbH & Co. KG

Avnet has acquired Altron GmbH & Co. KG (Altron). Altron, headquartered in Lehrte Germany, is an interconnect, passive and electromechanical components (IP&E) distributor.

Patrick Zammit, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, said: “The acquisition of Altron is another example of Avnet's commitment to invest in the European IP&E market. By acquiring Altron, together with our IP&E business unit Avnet Abacus, we will gain more critical mass in Germany and create cross-selling opportunities to the combined customer base.”



Founded in 1931, Altron is a specialist distributor of IP&E products from suppliers including Vishay, Kemet, Wima, Yageo and FCI. With 65 employees it serves over 2,500 customers across a broad range of industry sectors. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and supports Avnet's return on capital goal of 12.5%.



Graham McBeth, President Avnet Abacus, said: “I am delighted that after only three years we have become a major force in the European IP&E market and we are now able to strengthen our portfolio in Germany with the acquisition of Altron. Their people, products, services and strong customer relationships will complement the existing position of Avnet in the IP&E market and further fuel our growth.”