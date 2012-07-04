Components | July 04, 2012
Finisar acquire RED-C Optical Networks, Inc.
Finisar Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests in RED-C Optical Networks, Inc., a Delaware corporation, with subsidiary operations in Tel Aviv, Israel.
"RED-C has been an innovator in optical amplification, which we view as an increasingly critical technology as networks get faster and more complex," said Eitan Gertel, Finisar's Chief Executive Officer. "As we have further penetrated the line card market with our differentiated WSS technology, we see this acquisition as a tremendous opportunity to further innovate for our customers and advance our vertical integration strategy."
"We expect RED-C's high performance EDFAs and Raman amplifiers, currently deployed in optical networks around the globe, to continue to deliver strong growth for the RED-C business," said John Clark, Finisar's Executive Vice President, Technology and Global R&D.
"We have been impressed with the RED-C amplifiers in terms of their performance and quality. For next-generation networks, there will be an increased need for advanced EDFA, Raman and Hybrid amplifier solutions that RED-C provides," said Transmode's VP R&D Mohamad Ferej. "With the addition of optical amplifiers from RED-C, Finisar is now offering a complete portfolio of optical components and sub-systems to support our mission to develop innovative network solutions."
The acquisition will be effected by the merger of RED-C with a wholly owned subsidiary of Finisar.
Founded in 2000, RED-C has over 140 subsidiary employees, all of whom are located in Israel. Following the acquisition, the RED-C business will operate as a subsidiary of Finisar, with principal operations continuing at its current facility in Israel.
The acquisition is expected to be completed prior to July 31, 2012, subject to certain closing conditions.
