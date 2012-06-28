© jakub krechowicz / dreamstime.com

Bourns acquires assets from Jensen Devices AB

Bourns, Inc., has completed its purchase of substantially all of the assets of Jensen Devices AB. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jensen Devices, headquartered and with manufacturing operations in Stockholm, Sweden, designs and manufactures gas discharge tubes (GDTs). The company is well-known for its Sparctube series of GDTs, which are used for switching ignition circuits for automotive HID headlights.



This is a strategic purchase for Bourns that will open the automotive HID market for the company.



“Jensen Devices’ novel and patented FLAT gas tube technology promises some very beneficial features to Bourns’ customers, and will further strengthen Bourns’ position as a leading supplier of circuit protection solutions,” said Dr. Erik Meijer, President of Bourns Electronics. “This acquisition further demonstrates Bourns’ dedication to supplying our customers with the best and most reliable electronic solutions to satisfy the diverse needs of today as well as the unmet needs of tomorrow.”