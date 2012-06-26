Commission approves Altimate acquisition by Arrow

The European Commission has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of Altimate, a French company active in the distribution of software and IT hardware products, by Arrow.

The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would not raise competition concerns because of the limited overlap between the parties' activities and because the merged entity will face sufficient competition.



The Commission's investigation found that the merged entity would continue to face substantial competition from several well-established, strong and effective competitors in the markets concerned.



The Commission therefore concluded that the proposed transaction does not raise competition concerns.



The operation was notified to the Commission on 21 May 2012.