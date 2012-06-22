Effigis expands distribution network in Europe

The CPAT FLEX Leakage/Ingress Monitoring System from Effigis (formerly VIASAT GeoTechnologies, VGI Solutions in the US) will be distributed in Scandinavia by Testhouse Nordic. The agreement takes effect immediately.

Testhouse Nordic has been providing test and measurement solutions to the Broadband Communications industry since 2005. With offices in Sweden and Finland, they will distribute CPAT FLEX in Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.



“We have been expanding in Europe for several months now,” said Daniel Babeux, Vice-President, Business Development - Broadband Networks at Effigis. “Testhouse Nordic is a major player in the test and measurement industry in the Nordic Countries, and we’re delighted to partner with them to efficiently market our products to Scandinavia.”



“CPAT FLEX is a highly valuable addition to our product offering,” commented Petri Sutela, General Manager at Testhouse Nordic. “We’re confident that our clients will be especially attracted by the newly-released Ingress monitoring solutions that CPAT FLEX offers.”