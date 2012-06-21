World Micro extends Field Sales

Georgia-based electronics distributor, World Micro has promoted Chris Brooks, the company's former quality manager, to the position of Director of Quality for the US facility.

In addition, World Micro hired veteran quality manager, Mahendran Sanggaren, to run its Penang, Malaysia-based hub's quality department. Finally, to help it acquire new franchise lines, grow its business, and provide west coast field service, World Micro also hired fifteen-year sales veteran Nick Gan, as a field sales executive for the company's west coast satellite office.



"To match current market conditions, we have to ensure we have the right amount of people in the right positions," said Dan Ellsworth, president and CEO of World Micro. "Chris Brooks has proven himself as a true quality leader during his tenure, Mahendran comes to us with spectacular credentials, and Nick has tremendous experience in memory and component sales. These additions allow us to increase our franchise and factory direct business while staying laser focused on cost savings opportunities and quality initiatives from the open market," added Ellsworth.