Digi-Key and Anaren sign distribution agreement

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation has entered into a global distribution agreement with Anaren and will distribute the company’s Integrated Radio (AIR) modules.

“RF technology is one of the fastest growing tech segments in today’s market,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s vice president of global semiconductor product. “Anaren is well-placed to continue innovating within this market, and we are pleased to add them to our expansive line card.”



Anaren’s AIR modules are developed in partnership with Texas Instruments (as part of TI’s Design Network). Each AIR module incorporates a Texas Instruments low-power RF transceiver chip and is compatible with all TI-approved software stacks.



“We are genuinely excited to have Digi-Key represent our AIR product line,” said Mark Bowyer, the business development manager in Anaren’s Wireless Group responsible for the AIR line. “We chose Digi-Key based on its excellent reputation for customer service, impressive customer base, and ability to provide online customers with a new supply chain option.”