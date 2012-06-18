VPG signs Richwood International

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has signed Richwood International Co., Ltd. as an authorized distributor of its Vishay Foil Resistors (VFR) brand products in Korea.

"We are very pleased to add Vishay Precision Group to the leading component manufacturers whose line cards we represent in the Korean market," said T. P. Yang, CEO at Richwood International Co., Ltd. "Our customers include a number of manufacturers that can benefit from the ultra-high precision delivered by Bulk Metal Foil resistor products, so we look forward to broadening opportunities for these devices in the Korean market."



Seoul-based Richwood International has been in the distribution business since 1990 and has several passive and semiconductor manufacturers on its line card. The company maintains offices in Seoul and Daegu City in Korea and had sales of US $12.2 million in 2011.