TTI inks agreement for Martek Power/Abbott

TTI has signed a global distribution agreement with Cooper Bussmann to distribute the Martek Power/Abbott military power management product portfolio.

Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President Supplier Marketing, said, “We are pleased to partner with Cooper Bussmann to distribute the Martek Power/Abbott product portfolio. Doing so further enhances TTI’s line card and presents an expanded, robust offering of power management products to our customers.”