Patent nullity proceeding filed by Everlight

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. has filed patent nullity proceedings in Japan Patent Office against 19 patents held by Nichia Corporation.

The Nichia "YAG Patent", which is the Japanese Patent No. 2927279 ("279 Patent") and is directed to white LEDs by the combinations of blue LED and YAG phosphor.The patent is valid over the Everlight's challenge.



Two other patents, Japanese Patent Nos. 2778349 (electrode patent), and 2540791 (anneal patent), have been also found by the JPO as valid.



In regards to Nichia’s patents JP2778349 and JP2540791, both patents have expired in April 2012 and December 2011, respectively.



On May 8th, 2012, the Japan Patent Office rendered a decision holding that Claim 1 of Nichia’s patent number JP3503139 is invalid. Nichia believes, however, that the claim will be found valid by an amendment.