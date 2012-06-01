Nu Horizons signs Excelsys

Excelsys signs distribution agreement with Nu Horizons Electronics in North America and Asia Pacific.

“Nu Horizons successful demand-creation capabilities will help Excelsys generate new opportunities in North America and throughout Asia,” said Gary Duffy, CEO of Excelsys Technologies. “Our expert sales and applications team will work together with Nu Horizons’ engineering team to provide additional power options, rapid design-in and applications support, easing system integration and helping customers meet their business needs.”



“Excelsys is an excellent addition to our power line card, providing power solutions from 200W-1450W that meet the high-reliability, safety, quality and space requirements necessary to be successful in a variety of markets,” said Rita Megling, Nu Horizons senior vice president of marketing. “Boasting industry-leading power density and incredible efficiencies, their Xgen series sets the standard for highest performance in the smallest package size, is the only field-configurable power supply, and can easily be configured at our award-winning Power Products Centre located in Phoenix, Arizona.”