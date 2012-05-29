Omron develops Hand Gesture Recognition Technology

© Business Wire

Omron Corporation has developed a new hand gesture recognition technology capable of simultaneously recognizing the position, shape, and motion of a person's hand or finger by referencing a camera-recorded image.

Specifications and Performance

Recognizable size: Size of hand, 40 pixels or higher

Size of hand, 40 pixels or higher Recognizable motions: Up, down, left, right

Up, down, left, right Recognizable hand/finger shape: V-sign, etc.

V-sign, etc. Recognition start: By hand-waving or automatic via combination of face and hand recognition

By hand-waving or automatic via combination of face and hand recognition Recognition speed: 30 frames/second, Operation clock: Snapdragon at 1.0GHz

30 frames/second, Operation clock: Snapdragon at 1.0GHz Compatible operating systems: Windows XP/7, Android OS, iOS, etc.

By combining this technology with Omron's core facial image sensing technology, gesture recognition can be started automatically based on the analysis of interrelation between the position or direction of the face and the hand shape or position. While conventional gesture recognition technologies require a trigger motion to start the recognition process, such as waving a hand, Omron's technology does not require this, allowing more natural interaction with machines based on the interpretation of the user's intention.In recent years, gesture recognition has been attracting a great deal of attention as a natural human-machine interface. The technology allows users to control or manipulate devices in a more natural manner, such as operating a TV set with hand movements or releasing the shutter of a camera via a hand gesture. Omron's gesture recognition technology employs aand, both of which were developed through the company's accumulated expertise over many years. Through the modeling of hand shapes, this new technology enables speedy recognition of gestures using a small amount of memory.