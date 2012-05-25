Easby Electronics is UK ultracapacitor distributor for Nesscap

Easby Electronics has added ultracapacitors to its product portfolio, with its appointment as franchised distributor for the UK and Ireland by the Canadian company, Nesscap Energy Inc.

The distribution agreement enables Easby to offer the widest array of standard commercial products in the market, based on industry recognized alternative organic electrolytes.



Easby will supply the entire Nesscap range from the small 1.5F radial ultracapacitors and pseudo capacitors, through tabbed, cylindrical and prismatic cells (5000F) and cell balancing kits, up to fully balanced modules.



“Adding ultracapacitors to the line card enables Easby to address a market that has seen very positive growth over the past few years,” said Tim Morris, Managing Director. “With a strong background of design-in and flexible customer support, we are very well placed to support the specialist area of ultracapacitors.”