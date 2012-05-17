Knowles tops 3bn SiSonic MEMS microphone shipment mark

Knowles has shipped over three billion SiSonic MEMS microphones. This achievement highlights the exponential growth of MEMS microphones in the Consumer Electronics & Mobile Devices industry since SiSonic was first introduced in 2003.

Knowles shipped its first billionth MEMS microphone in August 2009, the second billionth shipment occurred fewer than nineteen months later in May of 2011, and now the three billion mark has been achieved in less than a year.



“The shipment of our three billionth MEMS microphone is a remarkable accomplishment,” commented Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Dover Communication Technologies (parent of Knowles Electronics). “This considerable milestone exemplifies Knowles’s long-standing commitment to our customers. Knowles continues to be a world-class example of combining superior technological innovations with phenomenal execution in order to provide its customers with advanced, reliable audio solutions. Looking ahead, I am very excited about how bright our future looks as we integrate speaker and microphone technologies.”



Knowles has experienced dramatic growth in its MEMS microphone business. Responding to this continued growing demand, Knowles recently expanded its facility in Penang, Malaysia. Covering an area of roughly 187'000 square feet, this facility provides Knowles with substantial SiSonicTM manufacturing capacity expansion. The Malaysia facility is Knowles’s second SiSonicTM facility producing at a rate in excess of millions of units per day. Knowles’s facility in Suzhou, China, was the first plant dedicated solely to SiSonic.