Components | May 17, 2012
Knowles tops 3bn SiSonic MEMS microphone shipment mark
Knowles has shipped over three billion SiSonic MEMS microphones. This achievement highlights the exponential growth of MEMS microphones in the Consumer Electronics & Mobile Devices industry since SiSonic was first introduced in 2003.
Knowles shipped its first billionth MEMS microphone in August 2009, the second billionth shipment occurred fewer than nineteen months later in May of 2011, and now the three billion mark has been achieved in less than a year.
“The shipment of our three billionth MEMS microphone is a remarkable accomplishment,” commented Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Dover Communication Technologies (parent of Knowles Electronics). “This considerable milestone exemplifies Knowles’s long-standing commitment to our customers. Knowles continues to be a world-class example of combining superior technological innovations with phenomenal execution in order to provide its customers with advanced, reliable audio solutions. Looking ahead, I am very excited about how bright our future looks as we integrate speaker and microphone technologies.”
Knowles has experienced dramatic growth in its MEMS microphone business. Responding to this continued growing demand, Knowles recently expanded its facility in Penang, Malaysia. Covering an area of roughly 187'000 square feet, this facility provides Knowles with substantial SiSonicTM manufacturing capacity expansion. The Malaysia facility is Knowles’s second SiSonicTM facility producing at a rate in excess of millions of units per day. Knowles’s facility in Suzhou, China, was the first plant dedicated solely to SiSonic.
“The shipment of our three billionth MEMS microphone is a remarkable accomplishment,” commented Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Dover Communication Technologies (parent of Knowles Electronics). “This considerable milestone exemplifies Knowles’s long-standing commitment to our customers. Knowles continues to be a world-class example of combining superior technological innovations with phenomenal execution in order to provide its customers with advanced, reliable audio solutions. Looking ahead, I am very excited about how bright our future looks as we integrate speaker and microphone technologies.”
Knowles has experienced dramatic growth in its MEMS microphone business. Responding to this continued growing demand, Knowles recently expanded its facility in Penang, Malaysia. Covering an area of roughly 187'000 square feet, this facility provides Knowles with substantial SiSonicTM manufacturing capacity expansion. The Malaysia facility is Knowles’s second SiSonicTM facility producing at a rate in excess of millions of units per day. Knowles’s facility in Suzhou, China, was the first plant dedicated solely to SiSonic.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments