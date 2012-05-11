Maxwell signs with Digi-Key

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with Maxwell Technologies.

"As a global leader of energy storage and power delivery solutions, Maxwell Technologies is well-suited for Digi-Key's line card," said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key's vice president of global interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product. "We are pleased to offer Maxwell's ultracapacitor products to our global customers."



"We are excited to partner with Digi-Key," said Van Andrews, Maxwell's senior vice president of sales and marketing. "Their dynamic, Internet-based business model and superior customer service will help to make our products and technical information on their use more readily available to the worldwide electronic design community."