Farnell signs Wamco

Premier Farnell plc has signed a global distribution deal with Wamco Lighting.

“Our partnership with Wamco Lighting reflects our commitment to offering the latest innovations in the lighting and illumination space,” said Mike Buffham, Director of Product and EDE at Premier Farnell. “With this new agreement our global customers will benefit from a breadth of “Green” Solutions with access to related discussions, product-related technical information and collaboration with like-minded peers around optoelectronics at the online element14 community.”



“By offering Wamco’s breadth of LED lighting products, Premier Farnell is providing its customer base with high quality energy efficient lighting solutions in a rapidly changing lighting market.” said Paul Flynn, VP of Lighting, Wamco.