World Micro signs Mega Electronics

World Micro signs franchise distribution agreement with Mega Electronics.

"World Micro’s customers will be pleased that we’ve added MEGA Electronics power solution products to our line card," stated Vikki Planche, World Micro’s director of sales. "The company and its products are best‐in‐class – which is a great match with our focus on quality and reliability. Plus, the product lines are spread across a broad

spectrum of applications and markets, which helps World Micro extend its offerings and create a larger

geographical reach."



"Appointing World Micro as a North American and Asian distributor is an important step in broadening MEGA’s

distribution channel worldwide. A bonus for us is that World Micro already has an established and impressive

record of uncovering opportunities for power products, especially in markets that we also see as having great

potential for growth,” said Manfred Schwarzinger, vice president, global sales at MEGA.