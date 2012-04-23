Components | April 23, 2012
Everlight sues Nichia in US
Everlight files patent infringement suit against Nichia in US court seeking to enjoin manufacture and importation of infringing products and monetary damages.
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nichia Corp. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin Nichia from manufacturing, using, importing, offering for sale, or selling its infringing products in the United States It also seeks monetary damages.
Everlight is also asking the U.S. Court to declare two Nichia patents invalid, unenforceable and improperly issued by the U.S. Patent Office.
In its complaint, Everlight is seeking enforcement of a patent covering LED metallization technology, U.S. Patent No. 6,653,215. Everlight is the exclusive U.S. licensee of the '215 Patent, which is owned by Emcore Corporation. Everlight and Emcore are jointly bringing this action.
Uses for Nichia's LEDs being sold in the U.S. that are alleged to infringe on the '215 patent include residential lighting products, street lights and spotlights. The market for these products is growing rapidly in the U.S. as consumers, electric utilities, and utility regulators all seek to reduce overall electricity consumption and cost. Highly energy-efficient LED lights consume substantially less electricity than equivalent incandescent light bulbs. LED lights also last more than 100 times longer than equivalent incandescent bulbs and more than 10 times longer than equivalent compact fluorescent bulbs.
Everlight is also asking the U.S. Court to declare that Nichia's U.S. Patent Nos. 5,998,925 and 7,531,960 are invalid, unenforceable and improperly issued by the U.S. Patent Office and that Everlight's LED products do not infringe on those patents. Those patents cover the use of certain types of phosphors in making white-light LEDs.
Everlight is also asking the U.S. Court to declare two Nichia patents invalid, unenforceable and improperly issued by the U.S. Patent Office.
In its complaint, Everlight is seeking enforcement of a patent covering LED metallization technology, U.S. Patent No. 6,653,215. Everlight is the exclusive U.S. licensee of the '215 Patent, which is owned by Emcore Corporation. Everlight and Emcore are jointly bringing this action.
Uses for Nichia's LEDs being sold in the U.S. that are alleged to infringe on the '215 patent include residential lighting products, street lights and spotlights. The market for these products is growing rapidly in the U.S. as consumers, electric utilities, and utility regulators all seek to reduce overall electricity consumption and cost. Highly energy-efficient LED lights consume substantially less electricity than equivalent incandescent light bulbs. LED lights also last more than 100 times longer than equivalent incandescent bulbs and more than 10 times longer than equivalent compact fluorescent bulbs.
Everlight is also asking the U.S. Court to declare that Nichia's U.S. Patent Nos. 5,998,925 and 7,531,960 are invalid, unenforceable and improperly issued by the U.S. Patent Office and that Everlight's LED products do not infringe on those patents. Those patents cover the use of certain types of phosphors in making white-light LEDs.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments