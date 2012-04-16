Murata acquires RF Monolithics

Murata signs definite agreement to acquire RF Monolithics Inc.

Murata Electronics North America, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RF Monolithics, Inc. - headquartered in Dallas, Texas - in an all cash transaction. Targeted to close in the third calendar quarter of 2012, the deal will pay the holders of RFM common shares $1.78 per share.



“RFM’s proven success in developing business in the healthcare, energy and industrial markets compliments Murata’s growth strategy. Additionally, leveraging RFM’s expertise in design and development of production ready RF modules, SAW based & RFIC short-range radios, stand-alone radio systems and platforms for M2M applications will enable Murata to increase the value of the wireless module solutions delivered to Murata’s existing and future customers in the global marketplace.” said David M. Kirk, President and CEO of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., the Regional Headquarters of Murata Americas.