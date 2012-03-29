Stac64-e connector receives third-party ECV

Molex's Stac64-e connector for automotive applications has received third party Environmental Claims Validation (ECV).

The UL Environment ECV certification confirms that the Stac64-e connector contains 71 percent bio-based content in accordance with ASTM D6866-11. Constructed of resin derived from renewable plant-based castor oil, the Stac64-e harness connector provides an alternative to traditional petroleum-based connectors while offering equivalent performance and quality characteristics.



“Global focus on the conservation of energy and natural resources has raised the bar on automotive manufacturers. The automotive industry plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainability initiatives beyond bringing consumers worldwide more choices in energy efficient gas, electric and hybrid vehicles,” states Mark Rettig, global marketing director, Molex. “A logical progression in this trend is connectors developed from renewable and plant-based resin.”



“Driving demand for innovative automotive electronics, we see a global proliferation of factories manufacturing vehicles with an array of sustainable components. Durable bioplastic based resins offer an excellent alternative to traditional resins,” adds Rettig. “For customers interested in reducing the use of petroleum- based resins without sacrificing quality, Molex connectors constructed of bioplastic resins are a natural fit.”