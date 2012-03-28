© firaxissmooke / dreamstime.com

Avnet to acquire Ascendant Technology

Avnet, Inc. has agreed to acquire Ascendant Technology LLC, an international IT consulting firm with operating units in North America, Europe, Brazil and India.

"Avnet's acquisition of Ascendant Technology is expected to accelerate our global solutions distribution model," said Phil Gallagher, global president, Avnet Technology Solutions. "It supports our strategic focus on enhancing our services and software capabilities to drive growth for our suppliers and value-added resellers. Because of Ascendant's international footprint, Avnet's ability to identify new services and solution business opportunities for our partners will greatly expand."



Jeff Bawol, president, Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas, adds, "Ascendant Technology's expertise in services delivery, complemented by their software offerings, aligns with Avnet's strategy to provide our business partners with the support they need to succeed in high growth vertical markets. Avnet partners primarily focused on providing infrastructure solutions will now be able to leverage their distributor relationship to expand the overall business value they can offer to their customers. Our unique SolutionsPath® value proposition, which prepares and enables our business partners to deliver complete hardware, software and service solutions to their customers using a vertical market focus, will be further supported by Ascendant's expertise in software application integration and services support."



This acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the next 45 days and will be integrated into the operations of Avnet Technology Solutions.