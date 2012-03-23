© mariusz szachowski / dreamstime.com

Arrow signs ILS Technology

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with ILS Technology.

“By adding ILS Technology deviceWISE offerings to our line card, we can significantly simplify the process for our customers when bringing new M2M applications to market,” said David West, vice president of supplier marketing and asset management for Arrow Electronics.



“Arrow is focused on approaching the M2M marketplace with end-to-end solutions, and we’re happy to be an enabler to their business as well as to their clients,” said Fred Yentz, chief executive officer of ILS Technology. “We look forward to working with Arrow to help enhance the M2M experience for their customers.”