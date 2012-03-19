Martin Goetzeler to leave Osram

The Chairman’s Committee of the Supervisory Board of Osram AG has recommended to the Supervisory Board to honor the request of Martin Goetzeler (49) to accept the amicable, premature resignation of his position on the Executive Board of Osram AG, effective March 31, 2012.

The Supervisory Board Chairman Siegfried Russwurm said: “We will discuss and reach a decision on the complete line-up of the Executive Board of Osram AG in the near future. In the meantime, CEO Wolfgang Dehen and CFO Klaus Patzak will perform the duties of the Executive Board.“ The Supervisory Board completely supports the work of the Executive Board of Osram AG in the direction it is taking, particularly with regard to the ongoing preparations for the listing.”



Goetzeler has held various managerial positions at Siemens and Osram for more than 30 years. Key stations included the Siemens Corporate Finance Department and Managing Board positions with Osram in Italy, the UK and the United States. In 2005, he was appointed Chairman of the Managing Board of Osram GmbH, before switching to the Executive Board of the newly created stock corporation in the summer of last year. In this latter position, he was in charge of operations and was also the Personnel Director.