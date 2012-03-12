Components | March 12, 2012
Kemet acquires 34% stake in NEC Tokin
Kemet signs agreement to acquire 34% interest in NEC Tokin. Option to acquire 100% ownership.
Kemet Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire a 34% economic interest with a 51% voting interest in NEC Tokin Corporation, a manufacturer of tantalum capacitors, electro-magnetic, electro-mechanical, access devices and piezoelectric ceramics from NEC Corporation of Japan. Revenue of NT for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2011 was ¥64,770 million or approximately $755 million.
“Today’s announcement is certainly the most dramatic change in the history of our company, and possibly even in the Electronic Component Solutions industry. We are presenting a roadmap outlining an initial joint venture between NEC Tokin and Kemet that will take us on a journey that will lead to a truly global enterprise and one of the most exciting component solutions companies in the world,” said Per Loof, Chief Executive Officer of Kemet.
Kemet will pay an initial purchase price of $50 million at the closing of this first transaction for a 34% economic interest and a 51% voting interest in NT. Kemet will make a second $50M payment around August 31, 2014 in exchange for an additional economic interest of 15% resulting in an economic ownership of 49% while maintaining 51% of the voting common stock.
The value of the third and final payment will depend upon the operating results of NT at the time based on a multiple of six times twelve months trailing EBITDA less the previous payments. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory filings. The transaction is expected to close in early summer.
NT’s headquarters are currently located in Tokyo Japan. It has manufacturing locations in Sendai, Shiroishi and Toyama Japan; Xiamen, China; Dong Nai, Vietnam; Calamba, Philippines; and Chachoengsao, Thailand. NT has a total of ten sales offices located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
“Today’s announcement is certainly the most dramatic change in the history of our company, and possibly even in the Electronic Component Solutions industry. We are presenting a roadmap outlining an initial joint venture between NEC Tokin and Kemet that will take us on a journey that will lead to a truly global enterprise and one of the most exciting component solutions companies in the world,” said Per Loof, Chief Executive Officer of Kemet.
Kemet will pay an initial purchase price of $50 million at the closing of this first transaction for a 34% economic interest and a 51% voting interest in NT. Kemet will make a second $50M payment around August 31, 2014 in exchange for an additional economic interest of 15% resulting in an economic ownership of 49% while maintaining 51% of the voting common stock.
The value of the third and final payment will depend upon the operating results of NT at the time based on a multiple of six times twelve months trailing EBITDA less the previous payments. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory filings. The transaction is expected to close in early summer.
NT’s headquarters are currently located in Tokyo Japan. It has manufacturing locations in Sendai, Shiroishi and Toyama Japan; Xiamen, China; Dong Nai, Vietnam; Calamba, Philippines; and Chachoengsao, Thailand. NT has a total of ten sales offices located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments