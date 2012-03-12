Kemet acquires 34% stake in NEC Tokin

Kemet Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire a 34% economic interest with a 51% voting interest in NEC Tokin Corporation, a manufacturer of tantalum capacitors, electro-magnetic, electro-mechanical, access devices and piezoelectric ceramics from NEC Corporation of Japan. Revenue of NT for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2011 was ¥64,770 million or approximately $755 million.



“Today’s announcement is certainly the most dramatic change in the history of our company, and possibly even in the Electronic Component Solutions industry. We are presenting a roadmap outlining an initial joint venture between NEC Tokin and Kemet that will take us on a journey that will lead to a truly global enterprise and one of the most exciting component solutions companies in the world,” said Per Loof, Chief Executive Officer of Kemet.



Kemet will pay an initial purchase price of $50 million at the closing of this first transaction for a 34% economic interest and a 51% voting interest in NT. Kemet will make a second $50M payment around August 31, 2014 in exchange for an additional economic interest of 15% resulting in an economic ownership of 49% while maintaining 51% of the voting common stock.



The value of the third and final payment will depend upon the operating results of NT at the time based on a multiple of six times twelve months trailing EBITDA less the previous payments. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory filings. The transaction is expected to close in early summer.



NT’s headquarters are currently located in Tokyo Japan. It has manufacturing locations in Sendai, Shiroishi and Toyama Japan; Xiamen, China; Dong Nai, Vietnam; Calamba, Philippines; and Chachoengsao, Thailand. NT has a total of ten sales offices located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.