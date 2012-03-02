Molex acquires Temp-Flex

Molex acquires Temp-Flex and forms global medical business unit.

Molex has recently formed the new Medical Connector and Cable Assembly Business Unit to directly address the increasing demand for advanced interconnect products in this market.



Furthermore, the company also acquired Temp-Flex, a manufacturer of micro-miniature wire, cable and continuous coils using biomedical coating and medical grade base metals,



As director, Wayne Shockloss will lead a team that has already introduced several ground-breaking products under the MediSpec portfolio. “By converging our innovative interconnect solutions with Temp-Flex’s long-standing expertise in complex cable assembly design, Molex is in a unique position to incorporate unique and commercial electronic design ideas into next-generation medical applications.”