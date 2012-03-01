Renesas / Murata deal completed

As announced earlier, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. signed a definitive agreement to transfer Renesas' high-power amplifier (HPA) business.



This transaction also includes the transfer of the business operation of its manufacturing site, the Nagano Device Division (Komoro, Nagano) of Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics, to Murata Manufacturing.



