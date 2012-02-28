Arrow Electronics buys Asset Recovery

Arrow Electronics has acquired Asset Recovery, a North American provider of electronics asset disposition (EAD) services.

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., Asset Recovery has approximately 95 employees. Sales in 2012 are expected to total approximately $20 million. The company's customers are concentrated in the retail, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and transportation industries.



"We are excited to welcome the Asset Recovery team into the Arrow family. This acquisition strengthens our industry-leading services portfolio and strategically expands our customer base in North America," said Paul J. Reilly, executive vice president, finance and operations, and chief financial officer of Arrow Electronics.