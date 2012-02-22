Smartrac joins the OSPT alliance

The Open Standard for Public Transport (OSPT) Alliance today announced that SMARTRAC, a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of RFID transponders, has joined the OSPT Alliance.

As a full member of the Alliance, SMARTRAC will participate in the Alliance’s activities around the development of next-generation transit fare collection systems based on the CIPURSE open security standard.



“We recognize the OSPT’s mission and the work of its members to establish CIPURSE as the first, open global standard for next-generation transit fare collection,” said Wolfgang Schneider, Member of the Management Board at SMARTRAC. “CIPURSE represents a critical opportunity for the transport ecosystem to move to next-generation fare collection systems, and we look forward to working with industry partners in OSPT to achieve these goals".