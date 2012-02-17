Components | February 17, 2012
The World's Smallest!
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has successfully developed the world's smallest micro DC-DC converter.
The line-up has been expanded to include four series; expanded sales have been started. Furthermore, some series are already installed in SmartPhones, Murata states in a press release.
Comment from Executive Vice President Technology & Business Development Unit Member of the Board of Directors Hideharu Ieki
"The micro DC-DC converter features ultra-compact size and suppression of EMI noise. We are certain that this converter will greatly contribute to miniaturizing mobile devices while they continue to provide even greater functionality."
- Achieved a ferrite substrate with an embedded inductor and EMI filter feature by combining areas of engineering for materials, multi-layer processing, and circuit design that we have developed over the years.
- Achieved the world's smallest sizes by mounting a power IC and I/O capacitor to a ferrite substrate. (LXDC2UR series; LXDC3EP series)
- Achieved the shortest wiring by integrating the power IC and inductor.
- Embedded an EMI suppression filter; reduced harmonic noise.
- Supports up to a maximum load current of 3.0A (on the LXDC55B series)
- Supports voltage step-up (on the LXDC44A series)
