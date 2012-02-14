Google and Motorola Mobility merger approved

The European Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of Motorola Mobility by Google.

The proposed merger was notified to the Commission on 25 November 2011 and the Commission has made its decision. The Commission said it approved the transaction mainly because it would not significantly modify the market situation in respect of operating systems and patents for these devices.



Joaquín Almunia, Commission Vice President in charge of competition policy, said:"We have approved the acquisition of Motorola Mobility by Google because, upon careful examination, this transaction does not itself raise competition issues. Of course, the Commission will continue to keep a close eye on the behaviour of all market players in the sector, particularly the increasingly strategic use of patents".



The Commission said it did not believe Google was likely to prevent Motorola's competitors from using Google's Android operating system as Android helps to drive the spread of Google's other services.