Stealth Components reinforces Quality Standards

Stealth Components' U.S. and Germany locations awarded ISO 9001:2008 certifications.

Committed to the continuous improvement of customer relations, the Charlotte based independent distributor of electronic components enhanced their quality management system, successfully fulfilling ISO 9001:2008 standards.



“Achieving ISO certification is a significant milestone for Stealth Components. This gives us a remarkable advantage over our competitors and contributes to a company culture of continuous improvement across our products and services,” contributes Andree Kiser, Director of Operations and Quality Control at Stealth Components.