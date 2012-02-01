Murata closes VTI deal

Murata completes the acquisition of VTI Technologies.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of VTI Technologies Oy (Head office: Vantaa, Finland, hereinafter “VTI”) by Murata Electronics Europe B.V. , a full subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. on January 30th.



Comment of Tsuneo Murata, President of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: "VTI has an exceptionally sophisticated line of sensor products, and we aim to make use of the synergies between our two companies in order to lay a foundation for sustainable growth in the future."