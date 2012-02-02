Digi-Key signs LeCroy

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with LeCroy.

“LeCroy is a welcome addition to our expansive selection of quality suppliers,” said Jeff Shafer, vice president, global interconnect, passives, and electromechanical product, Digi-Key Corporation. “Adding a respected name such as LeCroy not only offers quality product to our global customers, but allows us to maintain our commitment to providing the most in-stock product available for immediate shipment.”



“Not only will our partnership with Digi-Key contribute to our global growth,” stated Roberto Petrillo, LeCroy worldwide vice president of sales, “Digi-Key’s international communication technology and logistics expertise will provide any engineer looking for our products, anywhere in the world, the value of superior service in the key areas of product availability, on-time delivery, and responsiveness.”