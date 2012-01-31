D3 LED establishes European headquarters

The company's new European headquarters was formed with the management team at Concept Digital, a recognized turnkey digital sign specialist based in the United Kingdom.

Dynamic Digital Displays Europe is centrally located in Birmingham, UK and adds to D3's other international locations in Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.



"The timing was right for D3 to establish a more concrete and direct manufacturer presence in Europe," said Jason Barak, D3 managing partner. "We've seen an exponential increase in new business opportunities across the EU, and the UK made the most strategic sense in terms of where to expand our international operations, especially in light of D3's developing relationship with Concept Digital."



Sean Morrough and David Neale of Concept Digital will serve as the D3 executive team for Dynamic Digital Displays Europe. "We're extremely pleased to be a part of D3 and their global strategy, and we look forward to bringing more of D3's innovative LED digital display technology and products to companies and brands across the European market," said Mr. Morrough.