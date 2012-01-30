Molex acquires Temp-Flex

Molex has initiated several strategic business developments. The passive component maker also announced the acquisition of Temp-Flex.

Molex Incorporated has initiated several strategic business developments and recently formed the new Medical Connector and Cable Assembly Business Unit.



As director, Wayne Shockloss will lead a team that has already introduced several ground-breaking products under the MediSpec portfolio. These products specifically address the electronic design demands of medical equipment manufacturers engineering new and emerging healthcare products in diagnostic imaging, therapeutic, surgical, patient monitoring, hospital and patient care and healthcare IT applications.



“By converging our innovative interconnect solutions with Temp-Flex’s long-standing expertise in complex cable assembly design, Molex is in a unique position to incorporate unique and commercial electronic design ideas into next-generation medical applications,” said Shockloss.