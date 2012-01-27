UQM Technologies selects the SBE

UQM Technologies selects the SBE power ring film capacitor for its PowerPhase Pro electric propulsion system.

SBE has been working since 2007 with the design team at UQM to develop a capacitor solution for its PowerPhase Pro electric propulsion system.



UQM's PowerPhase Pro electric propulsion system delivers 100 kilowatts (134 horsepower) of peak power, 300 newton meters of peak torque and a peak system efficiency of 94%, all in a small 280 millimeter diameter by 252 millimeter long package. UQM recently began volume production of this system for the CODA Automotive's all-electric sedan.



The Power Ring Film Capacitor is a DC Link Filter Capacitor for Inverter applications in powertrain and alternative energy systems. SBE is already producing the product for early stage advanced systems and is ramping up capacity.



"We are excited to add SBE Inc. to our team of quality suppliers who are committed to collaborating with us on the development of highly efficient and reliable electric propulsion systems," said Eric R. Ridenour, President and Chief Executive Officer, UQM Technologies. "SBE's Power Ring Film Capacitor delivers the performance and quality we require in our high performance electric propulsion systems."



"We are pleased to have UQM Technologies, Inc. as a production customer and are looking forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to meet the future volume requirements for their high performance PowerPhase propulsion system," said Ed Sawyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of SBE, Inc. "Adding UQM to our transportation design customers is an important milestone in the commercialization of our enabling technology, and we are proud to be part of the UQM team."